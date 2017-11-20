Tuesday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Cold, gusty winds
Holiday travel looks great this week but we first have to tolerate some colder temperatures. Arctic air is moving in overnight.
Winds will gust as high as 35 mph Tuesday and create single-digit wind chills around the region. The colder air will also lead to snow along the snow belt of the south shore. Another clipper comes in Wednesday night but snow chances are rather light.
More light snow is possible sometime Friday and colder air returns over the weekend.
FORECAST
Tuesday: A windy day. 26/20
Wednesday: Chance of flurries. 28/11
Thursday: A nice Thanksgiving. 31/18
Friday: Wintry mix. 40/24
Saturday: Much colder. 28/25
Sunday: Some sunshine. 30/14
Monday: Still chilly. 29/17