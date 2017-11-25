Bygones for Nov. 25, 2017
Nov. 25, 1977
Striking members of United Steelworkers Union Local 6860 vote today on an offer by the Eveleth Taconite Co. The union negotiating committee has recommended that the 1,500 members approve the complete settlement proposal and return to work.
Spirit Mountain's impact on the area's economy has not been as dramatic as forecast when the ski hill opened three years ago. A $6.6 million resort hotel and a $10 million condominium complex were projected, but neither has materialized.
Nov. 25, 1997
EVTAC and Minnesota Power have agreed to a 10-year electric power contract under which the Duluth-based utility will provide electricity to the taconite operation through 2008. The long-term agreement is good news for the approximately 450 miners who work at EVTAC.
The Duluth City Council voted 5-4 yesterday to support a new master plan for Spirit Mountain. The plan calls for building a hotel and condominiums as well as developing a championship golf course at the top of the mountain, partly on city-owned land.
