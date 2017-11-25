Bygones for Nov. 25, 2017

Spirit Mountain's impact on the area's economy has not been as dramatic as forecast when the ski hill opened three years ago. A $6.6 million resort hotel and a $10 million condominium complex were projected, but neither has materialized.

Nov. 25, 1997

EVTAC and Minnesota Power have agreed to a 10-year electric power contract under which the Duluth-based utility will provide electricity to the taconite operation through 2008. The long-term agreement is good news for the approximately 450 miners who work at EVTAC.

The Duluth City Council voted 5-4 yesterday to support a new master plan for Spirit Mountain. The plan calls for building a hotel and condominiums as well as developing a championship golf course at the top of the mountain, partly on city-owned land.

