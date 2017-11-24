Bygones for Nov. 24, 2017

Sixty cases of hepatitis B, usually spread through needle sharing in drug use, have been documented in the International Falls and Fort Frances area by the Minnesota Department of Health. The first cases were discovered in June by a local physician.

Nov. 24, 1997

A $31.5 million plan to replace three aging rural schools in the Proctor School District is generating some last-minute controversy. In the past month, some parents have vowed to fight to keep their rural elementary schools, while others fear additional tax increases on homes.

A phony pipe bomb caused hours of anxiety at Duluth's St. Mary's Apartments this weekend before a bomb-disposal team determined it was a fake. It was the latest in a string of troubles for the five-story apartment building at 313 N. Third Ave. E.

