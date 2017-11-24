Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bygones for Nov. 24, 2017

    Posted Today at 12:00 a.m.

    Nov. 24, 1977

    Donaldson's, the Minneapolis-based retail department store chain, is studying the Duluth market, possibly for a store in the proposed Harbor Square project downtown. City officials say Donaldson's is currently looking toward more development in Minnesota.

    Sixty cases of hepatitis B, usually spread through needle sharing in drug use, have been documented in the International Falls and Fort Frances area by the Minnesota Department of Health. The first cases were discovered in June by a local physician.

    Nov. 24, 1997

    A $31.5 million plan to replace three aging rural schools in the Proctor School District is generating some last-minute controversy. In the past month, some parents have vowed to fight to keep their rural elementary schools, while others fear additional tax increases on homes.

    A phony pipe bomb caused hours of anxiety at Duluth's St. Mary's Apartments this weekend before a bomb-disposal team determined it was a fake. It was the latest in a string of troubles for the five-story apartment building at 313 N. Third Ave. E.

    Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

    Explore related topics:Newsbygones
    Advertisement
    randomness