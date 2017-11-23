Bygones for Nov. 23, 2017

Mostly because of disputes in the mining industry, the October decline in employment in Duluth was the largest for that month since 1972. Layoffs related to the steelworkers' strike totaled more than 900 in Duluth, with most in the transportation industry.

Nov. 23, 1997

The Duluth School Board voted 6-2 this week to support expanding the Edison Project to the high school grades. Supporters say the vote was merely intended to assure Edison's middle school parents that there would be a progression of grades for their students.

The experiment last spring to reduce Duluth's 21st Avenue East from four lanes to two seems to be working. But no one is sure what will happen this winter, when the avenue ices over and some rear-wheel-drive vehicles have trouble climbing the hill.

