Bygones for Nov. 22, 2017

A 90-day extension of a moratorium on commercial development along Central Entrance and Miller Trunk Highway will be voted on next week by the Duluth City Council. The extension is needed because a study of such development is 2½ months behind schedule.

Nov. 22, 1997

Iron Range steelworkers may be headed for a major battle with steel companies in 1999 when labor contracts expire at six Northeastern Minnesota taconite plants. The contracts, which affect about 5,000 workers, all expire on the same date — July 31, 1999.

Two longtime Duluth office supply businesses, Northwest Office Supply and Farrell's Business Products, have decided to merge, resulting in two office closings but few if any layoffs. The merged operation will be called Northern Business Products.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.