Bygones for Nov. 21, 2017

The Duluth Transit Authority will start a Spirit Mountain weekend ski shuttle service this Friday, officials announced yesterday. The shuttle bus will originate at the Flamette, 26th Avenue East and London Road, and will stop at 16 hotels and motels en route to Spirit Mountain.

Nov. 21, 1997

The P-38 Lightning fighter that stood in Poplar for years as a monument to Capt. Richard I. Bong is being moved to the Polar Aviation Museum in Blaine. The plane will be returned to Poplar when a museum honoring Bong is built.

The Miller Hill area will gain retail shops, a new restaurant, and an 80-room hotel according to development plans submitted to Duluth city planners by Opus Corp. yesterday. A more ambitious proposal by Opus was rejected by voters in a 1996 referendum.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.