Stuffed: Mindful eating during the holiday season

"We need to eat to survive," said LaTina Else, licensed psychologist at St. Luke's. It provides the body with the nutrients it needs. We take in what we need, we store extra in fat and we eliminate waste. "It is so important to the maintenance of humankind, that our bodies have multiple messengers for eating."

That includes chemical and environmental signals, which is why we respond to the sight and smell of food. There are also psychological and habitual reasons, such as eating a snack after work or while watching a particular TV show.

Overeating happens when our biological programming is combined with our food-rich environment, Else said.

We eat when we celebrate, when we're bored, when we're sad, anxious and we associate food with people, places and events. "When we think of grandma's stuffing recipe, we have an emotional response to that memory, and can remember the taste, smell and texture of the food," Else said by email.

We also eat for comfort and tradition. "If it was just about getting nutrients in, we'd be satisfied with a smaller amount," Johnson said. The immediate pleasure of eating is recognizable to all of us, she added.

Physiologically, the adult stomach holds about 2-4 liters, and it does stretch and expand, but our brains don't receive the "I'm full" message quickly. It takes about 30 minutes for the hormonal signal to reach the brain. And even when it does hit the brain, it can be overlooked.

"Sometimes, we are so disconnected from our physical bodies, that we don't recognize the cues," Else said. Also, if there's a pattern of overeating, you may not notice satiety signals and push past them until you're overly full.

Is it an issue?

Immediate effects of overeating are abdominal discomfort, Johnson said, adding that if you overeat tonight, you don't immediately gain 10 pounds. "There's huge health consequences to not eating enough," she added.

It's repeated episodes of overeating that result in health consequences such as obesity, high cholesterol, joint problems, sleep apnea. Excess weight can also lead to psychosocial and emotional problems, and limitations such as difficulty walking, bullying or teasing, exclusion and shame or low self-esteem.

A cycle of overeating may also point to other issues.

It becomes binge eating when there's recurring episodes of shame, guilt and a restrictive cycle, said Casey Wyman, intake therapist for the Emily Program in Duluth, an eating disorder treatment center.

"Just because someone experiences overeating doesn't mean they have an eating disorder," Wyman added.

If overeating is an issue, she suggested asking helpful questions about food: are you eating because you genuinely enjoy something or are you eating to satisfy another need such as loneliness or distress.

When overeating does become problematic, Else suggested treating it from a nutritional, behavioral and psychological perspective.

How to indulge heathfully

There are foods served at Thanksgiving that we don't eat regularly, so self-deprivation isn't the way to go, they said. "Once you do some real restriction, that creates a want that sets you up to overeat," Johnson said.

Added Else: "Forbidden fruit tastes the sweetest."

When we feel "deprived" emotionally, it increases the want for what we can't have. It happens with many things, including food, she said. Instead of telling yourself "I can't," go for a more positive spin and tell yourself "I can eat that, but I'm choosing not to because I want to eat healthfully," Else said.

Johnson suggested making the decision about what you're going to eat even if it's high-fat or high-calorie. "Then really enjoy it in a small portion," she said.

Other tips are plan ahead, set priorities for the foods you want, stay hydrated, eat mindfully.

"It really is very few bites to get that maximum pleasure," Johnson said.

Another tool: the MyPlate portion guidelines to get a balance of nutrients.

Whatever you eat around the holidays, they stressed enjoyment, moderation and perspective. "On a special day like Thanksgiving, you might take a second helping, but again, it's what you do every day that counts," Johnson said.

Sidebar: The cycle

The holidays can be a tough time of year, said Casey Wyman, intake therapist for the Emily Program in Duluth.

"There's definitely that increase in stress and that often results in high levels of anxiety and depression. ... Food is one of the more socially acceptable ways of coping with that discomfort."

Wyman sees an increase in the the number of intakes at the treatment center during this time of year, she said.

People can diet or overeat to cope with feelings of inadequacy, anxiety or depression. It can be problematic when people eat in secret or feel embarrassment over what or how they're eating, she said.

Turning to and avoiding food can stem from a variety of things. "A common one is trauma, a history of abuse, neglect that impacts someone's relationship with food," she said.

Not having enough food during childhood and fear of not knowing when food will be available can create a pattern of binge eating. "When food is available, it sets a need to hord that food. ... It becomes secretive, you want to hide the food, you want to eat it before it's taken away from you."

There's a lot of judgment and shame with eating disorders, she said, and it can be cyclical. "We aren't born hating our bodies, we aren't born thinking we're not good enough," she said.

"Our big boal is to throw out the diet mentality because it just doesn't work. It's about feeding your body regularly, it's about achieving a nice balance nutritionally, and it's about also indulging once in awhile in foods that you really do enjoy," Wyman said.

• More info: Emily Program, (218) 722-4180