Criminal charges filed in Cotton boat crash

Brian Keith Deroche was charged in State District Court in Duluth last week and has been ordered to appear in court on Dec. 22 to face two felony charges of criminal vehicular homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Deroche was operating the boat with three other people on board on the night of July 22 when the boat struck a dock.

St. Louis County deputies were dispatched to 6818 Paulson Road at 11:17 p.m. on report of a boating crash and a missing woman.

When deputies arrived the woman had been recovered from the water and was receiving CPR. Ann Marie Delanghe, 54, later died later at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth from injuries suffered in the crash.

Deputies found Decroche hiding in a closet at the lake property, the complaint said. Deputies said he tried to prevent the door from being opened. Deroche was bleeding from the head when he eventually emerged from the closet.

Deroche was taken into custody after an electronic search warrant was issued. A blood sample was taken from Deroche more than three hours after the incident occurred that showed his blood alcohol level at 0.14.

Two other people on the boat at the time, Ernest Delanghe, 57, of Burnsville, and Cindy Deroche, 45, of Duluth, were treated and released from Essentia Health Virginia.

The charges — one alleging Deroche operated a vehicle with negligence under the influence resulting in a death, the other alleging he operated a vehicle with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08 causing a death — each bring a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Dinham Lake is about 35 miles northwest of Duluth.