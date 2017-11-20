In a court document filed Friday in the pending lawsuit, the Minnesota attorney general said that chemicals manufactured by 3M have caused damage to human health and the environment. A motion filed by the company seeking a summary judgement against the state’s claims says Minnesota “seeks to recover over $5 billion from 3M.”

The chemicals were manufactured by 3M starting in the 1940s and ending in 2000. 3M dumped the chemicals in landfills in Oakdale, Woodbury and Lake Elmo, ending in the 1970s. The chemicals allegedly have leached into the groundwater of much of the county, affecting the water of about 60,000 residents.

The attorney general is suing 3M for damage to the environment, in a case expected to go to trial in February.

3M attorneys have said that the traces of the perfluorochemicals, measured in parts per trillion, have never been proven to have any harmful effect on humans.