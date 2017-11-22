Skip to main content
Login
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Duluth News Tribune
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Black Friday better for retailers, including small stores, than Small Business Saturday
A man is about to launch himself in his homemade rocket to prove the earth is flat
Dinosaurs, gods and marshmallows: A Thanksgiving science quiz
Trump boosts Moore in Ala. Senate race despite sexual misconduct allegations
Block family adjusting to life after Jasmine's nearly 1-month abduction
More Topics
crime
education
health
iron range
politics
st louis county
superior
business
Headlines
Rural Minnesota gets $26 million broadband boost
Comments on Enbridge Line 3 project due Wednesday
Cranberry overload spurs U.S. producers to dump extra supply
Too many turkeys means cheaper Thanksgiving as demand stalls
New Ontario gold mine fined for discharge
More Topics
construction
energy
mining
money
shipping
technology
transportation
sports
Headlines
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck receives contract extension but no added raise
Bemidji State faces rare East Coast series at historic Princeton rink
UMD to induct quartet into Hall of Fame
Red-hot Murphy helps Gophers rout Alabama A&M to go 5-0
Michael Jordan is turning into a Vikings fan
More Topics
baseball
basketball
football
golf
hockey
preps
running
features
Headlines
Dinosaurs, gods and marshmallows: A Thanksgiving science quiz
Violet Days: Fence angel update
This pricey beer is illegal in 12 states.
Buffet-style Thanksgiving rules
'Sioux Chef' serves up indigenous foods
More Topics
pursuits
taste
A&E
home
weekend
featured columnists
milestones
Headlines
Lillian Petrovic
Ava Marie
Wagner-Badavinac
Bruley-Gilliland
Habermann-Schaumburg
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
engagements
new arrivals
weddings
other celebrations
obituaries
Headlines
Beverly Ann Fosso
Mary Ann Pearson
William L. Utick
Nancy C. Hanson
Wesley Saline
More Topics
memorials
opinion
Headlines
Our View: Just sad all around
Local View: True sustainability involves more than emotion
Reader's View: Dig deeper into Franken's 'victim'
Commentary: Did Al Franken make a bad decision, or is he a creep? Look for the pattern.
Reader's View: Trump's presidency painful, must end
More Topics
columns
editorial cartoons
local view
national view
other view
our view
readers views
outdoors
Headlines
MN DNR Weekly Report for Nov. 20, 2017
Field Reports: Esko hunter the latest to take mature buck with antlers in velvet
Duluth city deer harvest now over 200 deer and counting
Ask a Conservation Officer: Digital copies of licenses
Houston's fishing report: Ice anglers still on hold
More Topics
fishing
hunting
community
Headlines
Pets of the Week for Nov. 21
Retaining young hunters presents a challenge, Grand Forks parent says
Ask a Trooper: Can my child wear a bicycle helmet on an ATV or side by side?
Make a Difference
Faces
More Topics
scrapbook
family
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Dinosaurs, gods and marshmallows: A Thanksgiving science quiz
By
Washington Post
Today at 7:30 a.m.
<a href="https://fccdsupport.polldaddy.com/s/dinosaurs-gods-marshmallows-a-thanksgiving-science-quiz-1">View Survey</a>
Additional Articles Recommended by Duluth News Tribune
Trump offers support for Moore in Alabama Senate race despite misconduct allegations
House GOP tax plan would fall $1.3 trillion short of paying for itself, study finds
US Navy plane carrying 11 crashes into Pacific Ocean off Japan; 8 rescued
Additional Articles Recommended by Duluth News Tribune
Trump offers support for Moore in Alabama Senate race despite misconduct allegations
House GOP tax plan would fall $1.3 trillion short of paying for itself, study finds
US Navy plane carrying 11 crashes into Pacific Ocean off Japan; 8 rescued
Explore related topics:
News
Features
Thanksgiving
Evergreen
Science
Advertisement
randomness