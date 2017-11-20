Former Minnesota deputy arrested for stalking

According to court papers, thirty-six-year-old Joshua Olson, sent text messages to the wife of a Minnesota BCA agent, saying the family was being watched and threatened to murder the agent.

The former deputy in Roseau County also allegedly hung posters containing a picture of another agent saying he was a wanted sex offender.

Gun shots were also heard outside of one of the agent's homes leading to Olson's arrest.

The agents had previously investigated a case that cost Olson his job as a deputy after he was convicted of shooting up a hunting cabin.

Olson will be sentenced next month.