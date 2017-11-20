Search
    Shipping Traffic for Nov. 20, 2017

    By News Tribune Today at 12:00 a.m.
    The Mesabi Miner, all decked out in ice, enters the Duluth Ship Canal in 2013. The ship is scheduled to arrive back in Duluth today. (file / News Tribune)

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Morning: Mesabi Miner arriving to load iron ore pellets.

    Afternoon: Philip R. Clarke arriving to discharge limestone and load iron ore pellets.

    Superior entry

    Morning: Stewart J. Cort arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the afternoon.

    Evening: Baie St. Paul arriving to load iron ore pellets.

    Two Harbors

    Morning: Baie Comeau arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the afternoon; American Century arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the evening.

    Afternoon: Edwin H. Gott arriving to load iron ore pellets.

    Evening: Edgar B. Speer arriving to load iron ore pellets.

