Shipping Traffic for Nov. 20, 2017
Today
Duluth entry
Morning: Mesabi Miner arriving to load iron ore pellets.
Afternoon: Philip R. Clarke arriving to discharge limestone and load iron ore pellets.
Superior entry
Morning: Stewart J. Cort arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the afternoon.
Evening: Baie St. Paul arriving to load iron ore pellets.
Two Harbors
Morning: Baie Comeau arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the afternoon; American Century arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the evening.
Afternoon: Edwin H. Gott arriving to load iron ore pellets.
Evening: Edgar B. Speer arriving to load iron ore pellets.