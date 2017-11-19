Portion of Superior Street to close Monday
The eastbound lane of West Superior Street heading into downtown Duluth will be tempoarily closed beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday. The closed section will stretch from near the M&H gas station to Sixth Avenue West. A large water valve will be replaced by the city as part of preparation for the Superior Street reconstruction project beginning next year.
Access to downtown via West Michigan Street, Mesaba Avenue and Fifth Avenue West off of Interstate 35 will be maintained. The closure is expected to last about 14 hours.
Westbound traffic heading out of downtown can access the interstate using Superior Street or First Street to Mesaba Avenue.