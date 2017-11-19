Driver charged with critically injuring Duluth bicyclist

Authorities said Schoenfelder admitted to drinking at a concert that night, and that a blood draw showed her to be in excess of the legal limit for driving.

Schoenfelder, of Zumbrota, Minn., has been summoned to appear in State District Court in Duluth on Dec. 19. She faces a felony charge of criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm.

The Duluth Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash scene at London Road and 23rd Avenue East at 1 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Moreno-Sierra was found lying in the roadway with a head injury. He had been on his way home from work at the time of the crash, according to an online fundraiser established to assist his family.

Moreno-Sierra was taken to St. Luke's hospital and was in a coma with a "very poor" prognosis, the criminal complaint said. He remained hospitalized for several weeks as he received treatment for serious injuries, including multiple hemorrhages and a skull fracture.

Officers interviewed Schoenfelder, who allegedly acknowledged that she had "two or three drinks" while attending a concert that evening.

Schoenfelder said she and her friend were planning to go to Perkins, only to discover that it was closed, according to the complaint. When turning around in her 2012 GMC Acadia, the bicyclist "was just like out of nowhere," she reportedly told the officers.

The complaint said Schoenfelder was revealed to have a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.097 when a sample was drawn about an hour after the crash. The legal limit for driving in Minnesota is 0.08.

If convicted, the felony charge carries a maximum of five years in prison. A check of Minnesota court records indicates that her history is limited to minor traffic offenses.

A phone number listed for Schoenfelder was disconnected and she did not have an attorney registered.