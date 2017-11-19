Search
    5-year-old shoots 3-year-old in Otter Tail County

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:50 p.m.

    DEER CREEK, Minn. — A 3-year-old in Deer Creek was apparently shot by a 5-year-old Sunday morning, Nov. 19, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said.

    The victim is in stable condition at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, the office said without releasing any names.

    A dispatcher got the 911 call around 7:30 a.m. and learned about the shooting from a caller, who said it was an accident. Along with the sheriff's office, the State Patrol, the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Deer Creek Rescue and Tri County Ambulance all responded.

    The victim was taken to a local hospital before being taken to Minneapolis.

