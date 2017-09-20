Severe thunderstorm warning for Twin Ports until 3:45 a.m.

A line of severe storms moving in from the west may bring wind gusts to 60 mph and penny-size hail, the Weather Service reported. At 3:10 a.m. the storms were located along a line from Saginaw to Thomson, and were moving to the northeast at 55 mph.

---

EARLIER:

Strong to severe thunderstorms are rolling across parts of the Northland this morning, bringing the threat of damaging winds, large hail and torrential rainfall.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 5 a.m. for Carlton, Douglas, Aitkin, Pine, Burnett and Washburn counties.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued as a line of strong thunderstorms rolls across the region from the west.

Duluth and the Iron Range are outside of the severe thunderstorm watch, but still may be affected by the strong storms as they move farther east.

