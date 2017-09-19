Duluth approves water-rate increase

The Duluth Public Utilities Commission unanimously approved Tuesday increasing water rates by 4.7 percent annually for the next six years, for a cumulative increase of up to 31.7 percent over the next six years. The commission’s 7-0 vote came after a public hearing attended by about a dozen people. The increase affects the water rates based on volume and doesn’t affect those charged a fixed rate.

The city has about 433 miles of pipe in its water system and the new rate is expected to help the city replace pipe that is reaching the end of its 100-year life cycle, according to Eric Shaffer, Duluth’s chief engineer of utilities. The increased rate will allow the city to replace 4.3 miles of pipe per year, compared to 1 to 2 miles of pipes per year currently being replaced. Shaffer noted that the city spent about $3.2 million on repairs and lost water due to breaks and leaks in 2015.

Duluth City Council President Joel Sipress, who is one of three councilors appointed to the commission, said the increase wouldn’t be proposed if there was an excess of money in the budget. He added that the commission has moved slowly on the decision because it’s sensitive to the economic situation of residents. Spreading the increase over six years allows residents to budget for it, he said.

“I think the information we have gotten from Mr. Shaffer is very, very clear that if we do not significantly increase the money we spend to maintain and replace our water infrastructure, the water infrastructure will increasingly fail and, to me, that is not an option,” Sipress said. “That is not an option because the single most important infrastructure this city has is our water system.”

However, officials from Proctor, Hermantown and Rice Lake took issue with the rate increase during the hearing, alleging that their residents will pay more for water than Duluth residents in the new rate schedule. Hermantown Mayor Wayne Boucher told the News Tribune afterward that the approval was expected, but Tuesday’s hearing gave them a chance to publicly air their concerns.

During the hearing, Rice Lake Mayor John Werner questioned why his city’s residents aren’t charged the same rates as commercial entities, pointing out that residents outside Duluth’s city limits pay higher rates than Duluth residents and commercial businesses. He added that there were other ways to address some of Duluth’s infrastructure issues instead of increasing rates, including state funding for some of the work.

Boucher asked the commission to create one water rate for all customers, saying the increase exacerbates the problem of different customers paying different rates. He pointed out that Duluth’s customers will see a total cumulative increase of considerably less than that of Hermantown, Rice Lake and Proctor residents.

“Your rates ensure that Hermantown will never have any industry because of the cost of the water,” he said.

Boucher told the News Tribune that Hermantown residents will now be paying an increased water rate in addition to paying for Hermantown to maintain its own water infrastructure.

“They are making money on every customer they sell water to, but their rates are unequal for everyone. Their rates are designed so that the communities outside will pay to keep the rates in Duluth artificially low,” he said. He added, “I think that the communities outside are not being treated fairly by Duluth by the sale of utilities. I believe that all of the communities outside should investigate other sources of water.”

During the hearing, Bill Sweeney, chair of the Proctor Public Utilities Commission, also asked for Proctor residents to pay the same as commercial businesses. He also suggested the commission complete a new water rate study.

“We like to be good neighbors. We are good neighbors, I think … but we just want to be treated fairly. We have no objection to your setting the schedule that either promotes some industrial usage by billing them less than what their cost is or by billing more to some customers than they really should be billed because we’ve got no reason to interfere with your political decisions. But we are concerned about our 2,900 people that live in Proctor,” Sweeney said.