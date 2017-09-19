Strong storms possible overnight in parts of the Northland

The National Weather Service reports that damaging winds, hail and heavy rain are possible with the storms as they move in from the west late tonight into Wednesday morning.

The best chance for strong storms will be from the Brainerd Lakes region north to International Falls. The storms are expected to gradually weaken as they move east toward the Twin Ports, the Arrowhead and Northwestern Wisconsin.

There will be additional chances for strong, possibly severe storms and heavy rain starting Thursday night and continuing through the weekend.

Unseasonably arm weather is in the forecast, too, with highs possibly reaching near-record levels in the low 80s on Friday in Duluth.

