Section of Haines Road to close
A segment of Haines Road will be closed temporarily beginning Thursday, the St. Louis County Public Works Department announced.
The road will be closed between Arrowhead Road and U.S. Highway 53 while construction and work on the traffic signal at Haines and Arrowhead roads takes place.
The closure is expected to last two weeks.
The work is part of a $2 million project to improve traffic flow and safety along Arrowhead Road. The entire project is expected to be completed by late October.