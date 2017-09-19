Discussions set on health care in Duluth and Ely
Roundtable discussions on regional health care needs will take place in Duluth and Ely on Monday.
In Duluth, the event will take place at 8 a.m. in Room 303 of City Hall. In Ely, it will be at 2 p.m. in the second-floor City Council chambers, 209 Chapman St.
Both will be led by state Sen. Tony Lourey, DFL-Kerrick and involve several local experts and political figures, including Dr. David Herman, Essentia Health CEO, in Duluth, and John Fossum, Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital CEO, in Ely.
The discussions are open to the public.