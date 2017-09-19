Search
    Police continue Woodland assault investigation

    By News Tribune Today at 5:38 p.m.

    Duluth police reported that they are continuing to investigate a report of a sexual assault of a boy in the Woodland neighborhood, but there wasn’t an update in the case as of Tuesday.

    Police said they received a report Sept. 10 about the incident, with the suspect described as a white male with a crewcut or shaved head, wearing blue pants and riding a light green bike, possibly a mountain bike. The incident occurred sometime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 10.

    Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

