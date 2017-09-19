Driver, 34, flees Minn. troopers then shoots himself in car

Shortly after 2 a.m., troopers tried to stop a vehicle seen weaving on eastbound Interstate 94 near Pascal Street, according to Lt. Tiffani Nielson, State Patrol spokeswoman.

The driver, identified as Keith L. King, didn’t stop and led troopers on a pursuit into downtown St. Paul, Nielson said. Authorities put out stop sticks on I-94 at John Ireland Boulevard and the vehicle came to a stop on the freeway near As troopers approached the vehicle, King shot himself in the head, according to Nielson and the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office. The St. Paul man was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:26 a.m.

“Even though there was no use of force by officers on the scene, the State Patrol requested the Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) assist in the investigation,” Nielson said in a statement.