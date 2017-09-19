In one photo, an employee can be seen giving a newborn baby the middle finger, with a caption below reading, "How I currently feel about these mini Satans." In the second photo, another employee is seen grabbing the arms of a newborn baby and holding them up. The post with the second photo read, "the 'navy nurse' and her friend made a baby dance to rap music."

Jeanne Casey, public affairs officer at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, released a statement:

"We are aware of a video/photo posted online. It's outrageous, unacceptable, incredibly unprofessional, and cannot be tolerated. We have identified the staff members involved. They have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice. We're in the process of notifying the patients' parents."

The message has also been posted to the official Naval Hospital Jacksonville Facebook page.