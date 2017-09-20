Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Shipping Traffic for Sept. 20, 2017

    By News Tribune Today at 12:01 a.m.
    he INDIANA HARBOR is shown loading low sulfur Wyoming coal at the Midwest Energy Dock on a beautiful 4th of July morning in the Twin Ports. She was launched in 1979 in Sturgeon Bay, WI and was the ninth 1000 footer built for service on the Great Lakes. This modern lake bulk carrier has a 250 foot self-unloading boom. She was named after the man made waterway connecting the Grand Calumet River to Lake Michigan. Photo by Lynn Wegner / 2011
    Today

    Duluth entry

    Morning: James R. Barker arriving to load coal.

    Afternoon: Indiana Harbor arriving to load coal.

    Evening: James R. Barker departing with coal.

    TBD: Federal Mosel departing in grain.

    Superior

    Morning: Frontenac arriving to load iron ore pellets.

    Afternoon: Algoma Transport arriving to load iron ore pellets.

    Evening: Burns Harbor departing with iron ore pellets.

    Two Harbors

    Morning: Edgar B. Speers departing with iron ore pellets.

    Silver Bay

    Afternoon: G3 Marquis departing with iron ore pellets.

    Explore related topics:NewsShippingshipping trafficLake Superior
    Advertisement
    randomness