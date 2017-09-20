Shipping Traffic for Sept. 20, 2017

he INDIANA HARBOR is shown loading low sulfur Wyoming coal at the Midwest Energy Dock on a beautiful 4th of July morning in the Twin Ports. She was launched in 1979 in Sturgeon Bay, WI and was the ninth 1000 footer built for service on the Great Lakes. This modern lake bulk carrier has a 250 foot self-unloading boom. She was named after the man made waterway connecting the Grand Calumet River to Lake Michigan. Photo by Lynn Wegner / 2011