Shipping Traffic for Sept. 20, 2017
Today
Duluth entry
Morning: James R. Barker arriving to load coal.
Afternoon: Indiana Harbor arriving to load coal.
Evening: James R. Barker departing with coal.
TBD: Federal Mosel departing in grain.
Superior
Morning: Frontenac arriving to load iron ore pellets.
Afternoon: Algoma Transport arriving to load iron ore pellets.
Evening: Burns Harbor departing with iron ore pellets.
Two Harbors
Morning: Edgar B. Speers departing with iron ore pellets.
Silver Bay
Afternoon: G3 Marquis departing with iron ore pellets.