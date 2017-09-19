Steve Censky, who grew up near the southwest Minnesota town of Jackson, did not use the term "climate change," but in Tuesday, Sept. 19, testimony to the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee he made it clear that dealing with the controversial issue could be key to agriculture's success.

"Our agricultural production systems and forests truly are on the front line of impact by changes in weather and climate," Censky told the committee, which is considering his nomination to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's No. 2 post. "I believe USDA has an inherent responsibility to help our farmers, ranchers and forests become more resilient."

Censky said farmers have dealt with climate change "for thousands of years."

No one on the Republican-controlled committee disputed his remarks, despite an overall GOP belief that climate change is not real.

Senators on the committee were highly complimentary of Censky and another man with Minnesota ties, former Mankato resident Ted McKinney, Indiana's agriculture director and nominee to be the USDA's first undersecretary of trade and foreign agricultural affairs.

While McKinney and Censky are expected to receive strong backing by the committee, timing of the vote is uncertain. If the committee approves, the nominations by President Donald Trump heads to the full Senate.

Committee member Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said she was excited that two people with Midwest backgrounds appear likely to be key in the USDA administration.

Some in Midwestern agriculture were concerned when Trump picked former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue as ag secretary. They feared the top federal farm official may not understand needs in the Midwest.

This summer, Perdue took a tour of some Midwestern farms, including in Minnesota.

Klobuchar told the committee that McKinney lived in southern Minnesota during his agribusiness career (his son was born there), then she urged him to make opening the China market to American poultry a priority.

Since the 2015 bird flu outbreak, which left 9 million Minnesota birds dead, China has refused to buy American poultry.

Klobuchar wanted assurances from Censky that the administration would continue to back biofuels, such as corn-based ethanol and soybean-based biodiesel.

Censky said: "We have heard strong support" from Perdue and Trump on the issue.

Perdue sat on the front row during the hour-long hearing. It is rare for a Cabinet secretary to attend such hearings, other than for his own nomination.

In a prepared statement, the secretary indicated that Censky will be important to the USDA.

"With producers in many states just beginning to assess the damages and losses from back-to-back hurricanes — and with wildfires continuing to rage in large swaths of the country — we will need Steve Censky's counsel to help navigate the landscape," Perdue said.

The deputy secretary provides day-to-day USDA leadership, both in administering the agency and guiding policy.

Besides dealing with climate change, Censky said his priorities include helping farmers and ranchers diversity markets and farm products. Also, he emphasized the need to expand high-speed internet throughout rural America.

Censky told committee that he is proud to have grownup in southwestern Minnesota.

"My dad, Harry, was a farmer," Censky recalled. "He grew soybeans, corn and alfalfa. Like many farms of the era, we also had a small diversified livestock operation that included beef cattle, hogs, sheep, chickens, ducks and geese. My sister, Jolene, and I grew up doing chores every day, collecting eggs, riding ponies and horses, showing all species of livestock, entering all manners of projects in both 4-H and FFA and, of course, walking soybean fields during the summer to pull weeds."

His parents strongly leaned toward the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, but Censky worked for Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Abdnor of South Dakota and the GOP administrations of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.