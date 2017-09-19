Michael Laurence Campbell, 21, was booked into the Hennepin County jail on probable cause of criminal vehicular homicide.

University of St. Thomas junior Ria Patel, 20, of Eden Prairie, died of head injuries at 3:51 a.m.Sunday, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office.

Minneapolis police said Patel was riding in a car that crashed into a stoplight at Stinson Boulevard Northeast and Ridgeway Parkway. Patel was trapped inside the car before officers freed her. Officers provided medical aid before paramedics arrived, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Minneapolis police.

Campbell allegedly abandoned the vehicle and was missing for two days before Wright County authorities found him at 5 a.m. Tuesday. His booking photo is being held for investigative purposes.

According to KSTP-TV, Campbell’s friends said that he was dating Patel, who was studying business and economics.

KSTP also reported that Campbell’s driving record includes numerous violations and at least four license suspensions. His driver’s license was most recently reinstated in May after a six-month suspension. KSTP said the reasons for the suspensions ranged from careless driving and speeding to leaving the scene of an accident.