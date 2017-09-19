Michael Laurence Campbell, 21, was booked into the Hennepin County jail on probable cause criminal vehicular homicide.

University of St. Thomas junior Ria Patel, 20, of Eden Prairie, died of head injuries at 3:51 a.m. Sunday, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner's office.

Minneapolis police said Patel was riding in a car that crashed into a stoplight at Stinson Boulevard Northeast and Ridgeway Parkway. Patel was trapped inside the car before officers freed her. Officers provided medical aid before paramedics arrived, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Minneapolis police.

Campbell allegedly abandoned the vehicle and was missing for two days before Wright County authorities found him at 5 a.m. Tuesday. His booking photo is being held for investigative purposes.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to text 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space and then the tip. The texts are assigned a tip number and police have no way of identifying the source.

Tipsters also can call the MPD TIP Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).