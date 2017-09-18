Tuesday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Cooler lake winds and some sun
After a little bit of rain Monday night, sunshine will grace the Northland for the next couple of days.
Clouds will hang around for the start of the day but will eventually clear out this afternoon as temperatures climb back into the 70s. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s Tuesday night with clear skies, but westerly winds will prevent temperatures from dropping much farther.
Above-average temperatures will linger through tomorrow as well, with more sunshine.
FORECAST
Tuesday: More cloud cover. 67/52
Wednesday: A wet day. 72/60
Thursday: Some sunshine. 67/52
Friday: P.M. storms. 73/52
Saturday: Another wet day. 75/64
Sunday: Wet weekend continues. 72/59
Monday: Still wet. 67/58