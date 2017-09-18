Northland nonprofits honored with Touchstone Awards

The Scott Anderson Leadership Forum received the civic engagement award for providing leadership training to area high school students

The American Red Cross serving Northern Minnesota was awarded the generosity award for its work to provide fire safety education and smoke detectors to people.

All of the winners and nominees received grants from the foundation to help them with their work. Each Touchstone winner received an additional grant of $2,500.

“We were honored to help these nonprofits with this work, and we’re thrilled to recognize their achievements with the Touchstone Award,” Foundation President Holly C. Sampson said in a news release. “These efforts represent the best of the best nonprofit work in our region. These nonprofits came to us with plans and dreams. Thanks to our generous donors, we are able to provide funding that has produced excellent results exemplifying our ideals of generosity, inclusiveness and civic engagement.”

Four other organizations were Touchstone Award finalists: