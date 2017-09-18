Northland nonprofits honored with Touchstone Awards
Three Northland nonprofits were honored Monday with Touchstone Awards from the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation.
- The Myers-Wilkins Community School Collaborative was awarded a Touchstone inclusiveness award for its Enhancing Opportunities for Youth Program.
All of the winners and nominees received grants from the foundation to help them with their work. Each Touchstone winner received an additional grant of $2,500.
“We were honored to help these nonprofits with this work, and we’re thrilled to recognize their achievements with the Touchstone Award,” Foundation President Holly C. Sampson said in a news release. “These efforts represent the best of the best nonprofit work in our region. These nonprofits came to us with plans and dreams. Thanks to our generous donors, we are able to provide funding that has produced excellent results exemplifying our ideals of generosity, inclusiveness and civic engagement.”
Four other organizations were Touchstone Award finalists:
- The Boys and Girls Club of the Northland for its Teen Center Project
- The Friends of the Finland Community for its Volunteer Recognition and Coordination Program
- Life House for its Transitional Employment Program
- YWCA of Duluth for its Creating Future Women Leaders initiative