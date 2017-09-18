Pipeline protester arrested in Douglas County

The man was accompanied by several people also identifying themselves as water protectors near the intersection of County Road W and Irondale Avenue. Douglas County Sheriff Tom Dalbec said the man refused to identify himself and was not carrying ID. He was arrested on misdemeanor charges of trespassing and resisting/obstructing.

The man was taken into custody after Superior Fire Department personnel used an electric jackhammer to dislodge his arm from a PVC pipe device that was cemented to bottom of the trunk of a gray sedan spray painted with the words, “No Line 3.” Dalbec said he figured protesters overturned the car in the predawn prior to workers arriving.

“They certainly have the right to protest, but I sure wish they’d do it in a legal and proper way instead of reverting to what’s been going on and people getting arrested,” said Dalbec of the fourth round of protest arrests since Aug. 21.

Work on the segment of Line 3 replacement was slower to start, but proceeded while the man was extracted, according to online live streams by protesters.

“It’s unfortunate that these individuals continue to decline our offer to resolve differences of opinion through peaceful and respectful dialogue,” said Enbridge spokeswoman Becky Haase. “Their continued illegal activities put people and the environment at risk.”

The new pipeline would replace Enbridge’s existing 50-year-old Line 3 that crosses northern Minnesota on its route from Alberta to Superior. While construction has started in both Canada and Wisconsin, the review process in Minnesota remains ongoing with a decision on whether or not to approve the pipeline expected next spring.