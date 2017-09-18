Duluth YMCA hires new leader

“We were looking for a dynamic leader who would be able to work with our strong staff and build on the community partnerships that are so critical to our Y.” said Andy Wheeler, chair of the Y’s board of directors. “We are confident that Sara will put her talents and expertise to work to make both our YMCA and this community a better place.”

Cole has worked for the YMCA in both Cincinnati and Rochester, N.Y.

“I am honored to be invited to join the dedicated staff, volunteers, and community partners of the Duluth Area Family YMCA,” she said. “Together, we will continue to ensure that the YMCA is a vibrant partner in this region.”

Cole will officially begin her role on Nov. 1. A welcoming event for the public will take place in early November with details to come.