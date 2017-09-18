Superior notified of sex offender release

Dean Allen Swenson will be released from incarceration Tuesday. He will be on GPS monitoring with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the police notification said.

Swenson, of Superior, was convicted in 2009 of felony second-degree sexual assault of a child. He was also convicted in 2015 on a series of domestic assault charges. Swenson is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 171 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.