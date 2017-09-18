U.S. to send over 3,000 troops to Afghanistan
WASHINGTONDefense Secretary James Mattis at the commissioning ceremony for the USS Gerald R. Ford at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, July 22, 2017. Mattis said Aug. 20 that President Donald Trump, who had been accused by lawmakers of dragging his feet on Afghanistan, had settled on a new strategy after a “rigorous” review. (Hilary Swift/The New York Times) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday the United States would send over 3,000 troops to Afghanistan and that most were either on their way or had been notified of their deployment.
"It is exactly over 3,000 somewhat and frankly I haven't signed the last of the orders right now as we look at specific, small elements that are going," Mattis told reporters.
Reuters previously reported that the United States would send about 3,500 additional troops to Afghanistan.