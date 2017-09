Shipping Traffic for Sept. 19, 2017

Afternoon: American Mariner arriving to discharge limestone, then shifting to load wheat.

Superior

Morning: H. Lee White arriving to load iron ore pellets. Hon. James L. Oberstar arriving to load iron ore pellets.

Two Harbors

Overnight: American Century arriving to load iron ore pellets.

Afternoon: Edgar B. Speer arriving to load iron ore pellets.

Silver Bay

Morning: G3 Marquis arriving to load iron ore pellets.

Evening: Great Lakes Trader/Joyce L. VanEnkevort arriving to load iron ore pellets.