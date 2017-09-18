He was joined in cameo appearances from the likes of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tony Hale of "Veep," along with a kick-dancing line of chorus girls in "Handmaid's Tale" robes and bonnets. The overall message this Emmy night? Hey, America, there's never been a better time to tune out reality by tuning into - and collapsing into the comfort of - your multiple TV screens. Unload your anxieties by sticking to the couch. It's an embarrassment of riches, luring even the biggest schtars into its fold.

"I think there are more movie stars here tonight than there were people who saw movies this summer," Colbert joked at one point, acknowledging a long emerging and now universal truth: TV is on top of the world - and don't they all know it. Even Oprah Winfrey, handing out the night's final award called television "the great survivor." Isn't it, though?

Big winners included Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," which won for best drama series. Its star Elisabeth Moss won for lead actress. It also won supporting actress (Ann Dowd), writing and directing. Sterling K. Brown won for lead actor (and unfortunately discovered that the producers weren't kidding around with that walk-off orchestra cue) for NBC's family drama "This Is Us." HBO's "Big Little Lies" won for limited series or movie.

Nicole Kidman won best actress for "Big Little Lies" in a category so filled with great actresses and performances that it brought this Emmy night up to Oscar-level anticipation and wattage. (In the male acting category for limited series or movie, Riz Ahmed won for HBO's "The Night Of.")

Louis-Dreyfus won again - the sixth consecutive time - for her acting work in HBO's "Veep," a record that is less for TV fans to examine and more a job for physicists who study award-show inertia. ("Veep" also won for best comedy series.) Donald Glover won for lead actor in a comedy for his FX series "Atlanta" (he also won a directing Emmy).

"I didn't know you could applaud and pat yourselves on the back at the same time," Colbert said, after noting that Emmys this year had again improved its diversity record, reflected in this year's nominees. A segment midway through the show self-saluted TV's effort to add more stories about everyone, made by and starring everyone. Trust your TV critic (and a chorus of millions on the ol' Twitter machine) when he says that TV still has about a million miles to go in this regard, but, yes, hooray for progress.

As if to underscore that point, the very next thing to happen was the comedy writing award, which went to Netflix's "Masters of None" co-stars and writers Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe. Waithe is the first black woman to win an Emmy for writing on a comedy series (the first one ever to be nominated, for crying out loud, all the way in 2017), which she accepted with emphatic style and grace. For it is one thing to see diversity in the acting categories, which Emmy audiences are accustomed to. The real progress is finally beginning to happen behind the scenes, where shows are conceived, written, produced and directed.

President Donald Trump, as expected, was the subject of most of the evening's jokes. How could he not be, given his well-known resentment of being overlooked for an Emmy back when he was mostly just a reality-TV star? How could he not be, given Hollywood's practically unanimous distaste for Trump - to the point that the new season of "American Horror Story" has channeled Trump anxiety and fear into a murderous cult of clowns inspired by the national mood? "He's the reason I'm probably up here," said Glover in one of his acceptance speeches - noting that black people have been made "No. 1 on the most-oppressed list."

"I suppose I should say at long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy," Alec Baldwin said, tauntingly, as he accepted the supporting actor in a comedy Emmy for playing Trump on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" - a role that will likely follow both men to the grave. (In SNL symmetry, cast member Kate McKinnon won best supporting actress in a comedy; she played Hillary Clinton during the same ratings-busting season, including that memorable denouement to the election, when McKinnon's Clinton sat at a piano and sang Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah.")

Colbert's "Late Show" struggled to find its voice until Trump's election - now it's on top. His jokes about the president seemed sufficient, perhaps obligatory. It was a nice touch to have former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who is currently on a self-effacing publicity-rehab tour of talk shows, come out with a podium and insist that Sunday's telecast would be the most watched Emmy Awards show in history, period.

Reflectively, perhaps even seriously, Colbert posited that America might have a different president if Emmy voters could only have seen fit to give an award to Trump. After all, he could have been just another of television's unlikeable male protagonists. "You liked Walter White," Colbert said. "He's just Walter Much-Whiter."

But it's not just Colbert and other late-night hosts who've benefited. (Why else would Emmy voters respond so resolutely to "The Handmaid's Tale," perhaps finally forgetting one of their habitual favorite dramas, "House of Cards.")

It's hard to imagine that not so many years ago, many of the jokes on Emmy night were about the encroaching death of television. Now? "Netflix alone raked in 92 Emmy nominations this year," Colbert noted in his opening monologue. "And may I remind you five years ago their hottest show was a scratched DVD of 'Finding Nemo.' "

It was the first Emmy night in a long time (maybe ever) in which everything that was nominated seemed more than deserving. Some losses were difficult to process (not a damn thing for FX's "Feud: Bette and Joan?") but the fact remains, we've probably never had it so good.

2017 Emmy Award winners

Outstanding drama series

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

Outstanding comedy series

"Veep" (HBO)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" (HBO)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover, "Atlanta" (FX)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

John Lithgow, "The Crown" (Netflix)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie

Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of" (HBO)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie

Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)

Outstanding TV movie

"Black Mirror" (Netflix)

The winners below were announced at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10.:

Outstanding limited series

"Big Little Lies" (HBO)

Outstanding variety talk series

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)

Outstanding variety sketch series

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Outstanding reality-competition program

"The Voice" (NBC)

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Bruce Miller, "The Handmaid's Tale" for the episode "Offred (Pilot)" (Hulu)

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Reed Morano, "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, "Master of None" for the episode "Thanksgiving" (Netflix)

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Donald Glover, "Atlanta" (FX)

Outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Charlie Brooker, "Black Mirror" for the episode "San Junipero" (Netflix)

Outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Jean-Marc Vallée, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)

Outstanding writing for a variety series

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO)

Outstanding directing for a variety series

Don Roy King, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Melissa McCarthy, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy

Dave Chappelle, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

Gerald McRaney, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program

RuPaul Charles, "RuPaul's Drag Race" (Logo)

Outstanding structured reality program

"Shark Tank" (ABC)

Outstanding unstructured reality program

"United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell" (CNN)

Outstanding variety special

"Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017" (CBS)

Outstanding special class program

"70th Annual Tony Awards" (CBS)

Outstanding documentary or nonfiction special

"13th" (Netflix)

Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series

"Planet Earth II" (BBC America)

Outstanding informational series or special

"Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath" (A&E)

Exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking

"LA 92" (National Geographic)

Author Information: Hank Stuever has been The Post's TV critic since 2009. He joined the paper in 1999 as a writer for the Style section, where he has covered an array of popular (and unpopular) culture across the nation.