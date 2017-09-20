Bygones for Sept. 20, 2017

The Duluth Elks London House, 2502 London Road, has closed its doors to the public and is now available only to Elks members and guests. Elks officials said the decision was made several weeks ago and was not ordered by national Elks headquarters.

Sept. 20, 1997

The Spirit Mountain Recreation Area Authority yesterday released an updated master plan that calls for a nine-hole golf course near the current lodge. Spirit Mountain also is planning a motel west of the existing lifts, a new ski lift, and new residential units.

Northeastern Minnesota's taconite industry is forecast to remain solid for at least another ten years, an industry analyst said yesterday. Peter Kakela of Michigan State University predicted annual production at Northeastern Minnesota's seven taconite plants will grow to 51.2 million tons by the year 2000.