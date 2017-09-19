Bygones for Sept. 19, 2017

Duluth's parkettes, or meter maids, began wearing bright red uniforms this summer, mostly to distinguish them from police officers. The four women, all in their 20s, work full-time, five days a week, writing parking tickets and providing information to tourists.

Sept. 19, 1997

Property values and taxes on Park Point have been skyrocketing in recent years as more and more large, expensive homes are being built. Last night, about 40 Park Point residents met to discuss ways to get the city to reduce their taxes.

An agreement that opens up about 300 million tons of taconite reserves near Buhl and Kinney to mining by Hibbing Taconite and U.S. Steel has been approved by the state. The agreement includes an exchange of 1,040 acres of state-leased and company-owned land.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.