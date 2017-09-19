Bygones for Sept. 19, 2017
Sept. 19, 1977
Violations of patient care regulations at Duluth's Cook Home, uncovered by state investigators, will be made public this week. A report will include details of corrective actions required to bring nursing care at the county-operated institution into compliance with state and federal regulations.
Duluth's parkettes, or meter maids, began wearing bright red uniforms this summer, mostly to distinguish them from police officers. The four women, all in their 20s, work full-time, five days a week, writing parking tickets and providing information to tourists.
Sept. 19, 1997
Property values and taxes on Park Point have been skyrocketing in recent years as more and more large, expensive homes are being built. Last night, about 40 Park Point residents met to discuss ways to get the city to reduce their taxes.
An agreement that opens up about 300 million tons of taconite reserves near Buhl and Kinney to mining by Hibbing Taconite and U.S. Steel has been approved by the state. The agreement includes an exchange of 1,040 acres of state-leased and company-owned land.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.