Bygones for Sept. 18, 2017

Mark Carlson has officially taken over the management of Enger Park Golf Course, succeeding Hank Jensen, the Duluth Parks and Recreation Department has announced. Jensen, who supervised course operations for the past 27 years, announced his retirement early this summer.

Sept. 18, 1997

US West will announce today that it is bringing 70 to 80 full-time union jobs to Duluth early next year. The jobs are part of a new $2 million service center that will be located in the company's downtown offices.

Father Patrick McDowell of Duluth will be honored with the title of monsignor in a ceremony today at St. Mary Star of the Sea. The honorary title hasn't been given to a priest in the Diocese of Duluth for about 30 years.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.