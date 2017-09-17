Duluth police officer hospitalized after injury
A Duluth police officer was hospitalized Saturday and underwent surgery after injuring his arm trying to extricate a suspect who was barricaded in a home in West Duluth.
Patrol Officer Logan Goss was part of a police team serving a search warrant Saturday morning on a suspect who had barricaded himself in someone else's home on 58th Avenue West, a Duluth police spokesman said Sunday.
Goss cut his arm on glass during the effort and underwent surgery to repair tendons in his left arm. He was released from the hospital later Saturday and is expected to make a full recovery.
The suspect was arrested.