Car show raises money for Duluth girl with cancer

The crowd continued to grow outside the Milk House in Gary-New Duluth about noon Saturday as drivers stopped to grab lunch from food trucks during the annual Cruise for Cancer rolling car show. With the cars parked along Commonwealth Avenue and side streets around the Milk House, people walked up and down the streets taking photos and looking at engines under open hoods while classic cars drove up and down the street to show off to the crowd.

"It's a good time. What I love about it is that you'll see cars you never see at car shows," said Duluth resident Greg Johnson, who was participating for the second time with his Dodge Challenger Hellcat. He added that he couldn't name only one favorite car he saw during the event because "there's just so many nice cars."

Participants in the annual fundraiser donate an entry fee and then travel to 55 participating Twin Ports businesses throughout the day to collect stamps on a paper proving they completed the rolling car show, with a mandatory midday stop at the Milk House. The day concludes at A & Dubs in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, where participants turn in their stamped papers and receive an event T-shirt in return.

All the donations are given to a local family dealing with cancer, said Tony Netzel, who began the Cruise for Cancer event after his father, Duluth police officer Rick Netzel, died at age 41 of pancreatic cancer in 1989.

This year's Cruise for Cancer donations will go to the family of Ava Hirschoff, who was a month shy of her third birthday when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor in April 2012.

"Our first year after her diagnosis was very, very hard. She was in the hospital for three months right after being diagnosed and then off and on for the rest of the year. But after that, her tumor started to shrink and go away, and it was wonderful," Ava's mother, Janell Hirschoff, said while the family was stopped at the Milk House.

During a routine MRI last July, it was discovered that Ava's tumor had begun to grow again. For the past year, she has been in chemotherapy every other Friday, and they've become reacquainted with the clinic and hospital, Janell said.

"She's obviously doing well. This time around it's more of an emotional journey for her than the first time — she didn't really know what was going on. We're hoping that chemo will be finished up in December, and we'll just see what happens from there," Janell said.

Janell said Saturday's event had been a fun day so far for the family, which also includes Ava's siblings Oakley, 5; Obed, 3; and Jobin, 2. Ava's father, Jeff Hirschoff, said they appreciated everyone who turned out for the day. Ava said her favorite stop was at Auto Value, which had a table set up for kids to win prizes when they stopped to collect the stamp. They were driving to the different Cruise for Cancer stops in their minivan, along with friends who were also driving their regular vehicles.

"This is a lot more exciting to see all the really cool cars, better than our minivan, but we're rocking the minivan, I'm telling you," Janell said with a laugh.

The Hirschoff family was chosen after their oncologist submitted their name to Netzel as a possible recipient for the donations.

"We were definitely very honored to be chosen. I think there were probably many other families that probably deserve this just as much as us, but we're very grateful for everyone that's come out," Janell said.

Netzel explained that they choose a local family each year who is dealing with cancer, but "falls through the cracks" — they can't afford all of the medical bills, but don't qualify for government assistance. He said he knows what it's like to have a family member with cancer and have to deal with medical bills associated with a medical issue.

He said he began the Cruise for Cancer as a memorial cruise in the early 1990s to honor his father, who was into the Duluth car scene. He stopped holding the event in 2001, but began it again in 2013 at the urging of his daughter. The event has snowballed from a "little grassroots event" that was organized by word-of-mouth in the Duluth car community to a larger event with several hundred participating cars, he said. In addition to more people hearing about it because of social media, the children and grandchildren of the original 1990s participants are now joining in with their own cars, he said.

The event mixes fundraising with an interest in cars and people have fun doing it, he said.

"Look at the broad range of cars. You've got muscle cars, you've got trucks. It doesn't have to be classic. If you want to bring your minivan or motorcycle, it doesn't matter. Everybody knows somebody that's been affected by cancer and this is just a car-themed event. If it's got wheels and you want to enjoy the day, you're welcome," he said.

