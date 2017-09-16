Man arrested in ATV rollover
A 60-year-old Hibbing man was arrested for a DWI after he was injured in an ATV rollover on a trail near Hibbing on Saturday afternoon.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported that the man became trapped underneath his ATV after it rolled on an ATV trail near the 5500 block of Highway 5 in Hibbing. Another man came across the crash and was able to assist with lifting the ATV off the man. The Sheriff's Office and Chisholm Police Department responded to the scene at 2:42 p.m. Saturday, but the man refused all medical treatment at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office. The man was arrested for third-degree DWI and was transported to Fairview University Medical Center-Mesabi in Hibbing for a head injury before being booked into jail, according to the Sheriff's Office.