The Good Book, writ large, on display in Duluth next week

“Most have never seen a book this large,” reports a news release from the St. Scholastica Monastery and the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, which are co-sponsoring the event. “Most have never seen such an endless stream of elegant script. Most have seen neither gold-leaf nor pages of vellum to which it is applied.”

Several guest speakers will be on hand for the event, from Tuesday through Thursday. Volumes of the St. John’s Bible will be display in the gathering space of Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel at the monastery, 1001 Kenwood Ave., from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and from 8:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, ahead of sessions on those evenings.

A schedule of events is at www.duluthbenedictines.org/st-johns-bible-schedule. All events are free.