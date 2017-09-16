Cook up some support for United Way next week

voting event has become a tradition to bring supporters of United Way together. You’ll find chilis of all sorts, including vegetarian, hot, traditional and unconventional.

In addition to great chili, local businesses donate ice cream, cookies, bread and beverages for the event.

The event is designed to raise awareness about the local United Way and its partner agencies serving Ashland-Bayfield, greater Duluth, the North Shore and Superior-Douglas County.

Tickets will be available at the door: adults $8; 12 and younger $3; 5 and younger free.

Find more information at www.hlunitedway.org.