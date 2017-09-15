Twin Cities suburb defers action on immigration ordinance

But a motion to draft a separation ordinance for future review failed several weeks ago, leaving many Roseville residents upset and fearful.

"It's hard to feel like I'm at home here these days," said Etienne Djevi, an immigrant from West Africa who's been a legal immigrant in America for eight years.

Passing the separation ordinance "would make me feel that my local city government cares about me and people who look like me. ... It just gives the sense that the leadership cares about your well-being."

During more than three hours of discussion at a city council meeting in late August, 26 Roseville residents advocated for the ordinance and none opposed it.

Council member Tammy McGehee's motion to prepare a separation ordinance for discussion failed. The ordinance would have prevented law enforcement from inquiring into immigration status. Roseville law enforcement officials already don't ask about immigration status — the ordinance would have made that existing practice more explicit.

Council members did pass a general resolution to prevent police from inquiring about immigration status.

'Asking for a chance'

Residents said they wanted the city council to put the immigration inquiry practices into law.

"We're passing inclusion and all this sort of stuff, and you either walk the walk or you just talk the talk," McGehee said.

Ted Tessier, from the Ojibwe heritage, said he knows how easily "promises on paper" can be turned around.

"I've seen policies that have been written and changed and morphed and erased, and they hurt my people, and so I don't want to see that continue," Tessier said.

Residents weren't advocating for a "sanctuary city," which many said brings negative connotations.

"The implication is that by passing an ordinance and calling it a separation ordinance, there will be unbridled crime in the community. That also implies that immigrants are responsible for crime, and the literature is really clear that's not the case," Roseville resident Allison Thrash said.

The mother of a Korean son, Thrash said she feels particular empathy for the people this ordinance could effect.

"Other cities and counties that have passed separation ordinances have seen a number of benefits in their community. It actually improves the community safety," Thrash said. She pointed to 2016 data showing these benefits to the 39 cities and 633 counties that had passed separation ordinances at that point.

And Djevi, who said he carries his passport with him despite his legal status, said illegal immigrants must feel much more fearful than he does.

"I think everyone, documented and undocumented, is just asking for a chance," Djevi said. "I can't think of any immigrant who came here because they just want to come and take over America and welfare. If everything were fine where people were coming from, I don't think they'd be moving."

'The legal thing'

Council members Jason Etten and Lisa Laliberte cast the dissenting votes."My heart's right there, I'm looking at the legal thing," Etten said. "One of my concerns with a separation ordinance is it won't actually protect those families."

Laliberte added that Roseville residents who opposed the ordinance had not been alerted of the meeting discussion, and should have a chance to add their opinions.

Resident Patrick Fournier, for instance, sent a message to the city council beforehand stating his opposition.

"This is about safety and obeying laws, not about hate," Fournier said. "Your job is to make Roseville safer, not release criminals back onto our street. I agree with the unwritten policy ... but I cannot support an official policy that directly contradicts federal law."

Resident Edward DuRose wrote in that he opposes the idea as well.

"Something this important should be voted on by the residents," DuRose said.

Etten proposed a police policy change instead.

He said police "shall not" inquire into immigration status, rather than simply asking police to "restrain" from inquiring. The resolution passed 3-0, with one member absent and one abstention.