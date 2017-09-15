Northland power crews earn praise for hurricane work

Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light & Power crews have been working for more than a week to help mop up the damage wreaked by Hurricane Irma. As the sun returns to the Sunshine State, so too have the lights returned for millions of people.

"Safety continues to be our focus in these conditions," said utility spokeswoman Amy Rutledge. "We're just really proud of their efforts getting in there and getting the job done."

The local contingent of 31 linemen and support staff left Sept 7 before the hurricane made landfall in Florida; Rutledge said the crews are expected to be released this weekend and start traveling home shortly after.

Florida's east coast should have power fully restored by Sunday, according to utility company FPL. The west coast, which was harder-hit, should be fully restored by Friday.

Irma battered the state last week before moving inland, its power reduced to a tropical depression. Islands in the Caribbean, such as Barbuda and the Florida Keys, bore the heaviest winds.

At least 68 people died in the hurricane, 32 in the U.S, the Weather Channel reports.

For the millions left putting the pieces of their lives back together, there has been no shortage of gratitude for the northerners in the high-viz vests.

"They're so appreciative when we get their power back on, families are coming out of their homes," Rutledge said.

Residents have thanked workers with water, Gatorade, authentic Cuban cuisine and even fresh coconuts, she said.

The Midwest contingent of 18 Minnesota Power linemen, two Superior Water, Light & Power linemen, four cable splicers and seven support staffers was among about 17,000 workers who gathered near Orlando as the storm gained power over the ocean. FPL called it "the largest pre-storm restoration workforce in U.S. history."

Heat and humidity have greeted the cleanup crews, who also have had to climb power poles in areas where there is no easy access from a truck.

"These are conditions we're not used to working under," Rutledge said.

Though the Northland storms of last summer don't compare to the devastation of Hurricane Irma, outside crews from Missouri and Xcel Energy mobilized to get the region back online in July 2016.

"We're able to return that favor in Florida," Rutledge said.

* * *

Northland resident among Red Cross Virgin Islands efforts

ST. JOHN, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS — Diane Dunder has volunteered with the American Red Cross for 15 years, with more than 30 deployments following hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters.

But as she waited at the Red Hook ferry terminal on the East End of the Caribbean island of St. Thomas on Tuesday, Dunder said that from what she has seen so far, Hurricane Irma “is one of the worst” she’s been deployed on.

“This is my 31st deployment,” said Dunder, who is from the Twin Ports. “I’ve been through Katrina; I’ve been in a lot of them, but this one is the hardest we’ve ever deployed to.

“The phones aren’t working, there’s no electricity, there’s no way to take a shower. It’s just the damage is so extreme for these people. Plus it’s hot and humid, and you know what’s happening to their whole economy.”

Dunder was part of a seven-person advance team from the American Red Cross that made the trip via ferry to the smaller island of St. John in order to pave the way for assistance.

"A lot of housing has been destroyed, so we're going to go out there and make sure we help and support the sheltering activity of the government," said Victor Roosen, a regional operations manager with the American Red Cross based in San Diego, and head of the St. John advance team. "We're going to secure contracts today for feeding, to make sure there's cooked food, warm food, for everybody."

St. John is one of the three main islands in the U.S. Caribbean possession east of Puerto Rico. It has a population of about 4,170 and is home to Virgin Islands National Park.

— The Virgin Islands Daily News, St. Thomas