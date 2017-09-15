U.S. judge sides against Trump administration in fight over 'sanctuary cities'
CHICAGO - A federal judge on Friday barred the U.S. Justice Department from denying public-safety grants to so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.
The preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber was in response to a legal challenge brought by Chicago, the third-largest city in the United States, but the judge ruled that his order would be nationwide in scope.