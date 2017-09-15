Trump's tweets after London attack draw anger from the U.K.

Trump was accused of betraying intelligence details by saying those responsible for an explosion on an underground train "are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!"

"True or not -- and I'm sure he doesn't know -- this is so unhelpful from leader of our ally and intelligence partner," tweeted Timothy, who was May's chief of staff until the June general election and worked for her as a senior adviser when she was home secretary.

May, when asked directly about Trump's tweets, responded in a broadcast interview: "I never think it's helpful for anybody to speculate about what is an ongoing investigation."

Former Conservative lawmaker Ben Howlett echoed the comments. "It is highly unhelpful/dangerous and inappropriate for an ally to make announcements that share intelligence and undermine investigations," he said on Twitter.

Others pointed out that any other members of a potential terror cell may have been alerted that they had been under surveillance if the president was basing his comments on a confidential security briefing.

There were further fears over leaks of Friday's probe when "CBS This Morning" tweeted a photo of the improvised device, saying "A source close to investigation says the bucket contained explosive materials consistent with other recent terrorist incident."

There was talk earlier this year of suspending transatlantic security briefings after details of the investigation into the bombing of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, northern England, which killed 22 people, were leaked to the media by U.S. authorities.

Trump also sparked anger after van and knife attacks on London Bridge when he used Twitter to criticize Mayor Sadiq Khan's response just days before the June general election. May's reluctance to stand up to him over those tweets led to criticism of her during the campaign.