No. Not him.

I'm talking about two guys, actually, Violent J (Joseph Bruce) and Shaggy 2 Dope (Joseph Utsler), the duo that is the band Insane Clown Posse.

But yeah, I could see how you might think I was talking about the commander in chief. And it just so happens that there's a pro-Trump march planned for the same day, also on the Mall.

In that space of American protest, where war veterans and Martin Luther King Jr. and suffragists gave rise to their voices, the Insane Clown Posse will march for the rights of their followers: the Juggalos. They will be the ones wearing clown makeup, but their beef with the federal government is actually pretty serious - and it has nothing to do with Trump.

Juggalos spray sticky-sweet, cheap soda on each other and sing along to the Posse's hip-hop lyrics, which sound like a profane, pornographic and violent Alfred E. Neuman took crystal meth and stole the microphone. They are over-the-top, violent and nasty satirists whose lyrics middle-finger all of polite society and champion the misfits, the underdogs, the oddballs.

And six years ago, the FBI linked enough crimes committed by fans of the music to call them a gang. From there the clown-paint posse landed on the federal watch list of Security Threat Groups.

The posse and the Juggalos thought this was hilarious at first. They joked about it on stage. They were now - officially - society's ultimate outcasts.

But by 2012, Juggalos began coming up to band members at their concerts with stories about the legal problems they were having thanks to that federal watch list.

"People were telling them that they were losing custody of their kids, they couldn't get housing, they were being dishonorably discharged from the military," said Farris Haddad, their attorney (and a Juggalo since he was 12).

All of those things were triggered by a tattoo, a T-shirt, a car sticker or a poster that had the Insane Clown posse name or logo.

So at the next festival, where thousands showed up, the posse set up a little trailer for Haddad, where Juggalos could sit down and tell him their stories.

"It was supposed to take a couple hours," Haddad said. "I was there for two days, with a line all the way out the door, all day long."

Haddad whittled the group to four representative cases and partnered with the American Civil Liberties Union to file a lawsuit against the FBI in a Michigan court, where the Posse is based. The case has been stalled there for years, getting kicked out, victorious on appeal, then kicked out again. It's back in court next month.

"Branding hundreds of thousands of music fans as gang members based on the acts of a few individuals defies logic and violates our most cherished of constitutional rights," Michael Steinberg, the ACLU of Michigan's legal director, said when the suit was filed in 2014.

The judge, Haddad said, argued that the suit should be against the agencies - the military, local housing authorities, child and family services departments - that denied his clients services based on their affiliation with Juggalos, not the FBI.

But Haddad said these agencies were following procedure, adhering to their policies based on gang affiliation. It's the FBI's categorization of the band and its listeners as a gang that's the problem.

Six years later, the problems continue.

Jessica Bonometti, 34, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was a college student with a 3.9 grade-point average who believed the corrections system should be just that - corrective. She worked as a probation officer for the Virginia Department of Corrections and posted on her Facebook page about her job, how she aimed to help released prisoners truly and legally reintegrate into society.

She is also a Juggalo - or Juggalette, as female followers of the band like to be called. And her Facebook page also had Juggalo likes, other Juggalos and Juggalo slogans like "Wicked for Life."

That was enough to get her fired last year, she said.

"Specifically, you are in violation of this policy due to your posting 'pictures, images or information suggesting identification with a Security Threat Group (Juggalos) or which portray security threat group in a positive and appealing manner,' " said the memo she got in March as she lost her job.

The boss who wrote the memo, Tracey Lavely, said she is not authorized to speak about the case.

Bonometti worries that she'll never be able to work in her field again, because Juggalos have been branded as a threat.

There's also Shawn Wolf, who says he never got custody of one of his kids because of the posters, T-shirts and car stickers a social worker saw during a home visit in Arizona. Haddad worked on his case, too.

Or Laura King, 30, who is about to graduate from George Mason University and enter the workforce trailed by an official gang affiliation document attached to her DUI charge. According to the Department of Corrections document, she would be in violation of her probation if she ever wore an Insane Clown Posse T-shirt or put a band sticker on her car.

Yes, this is insane.

The Juggalos want only one thing out of their lawsuit and march. They want the FBI to rescind the 2011 status and officially state that anyone who is a fan of their music is not a gang member. They simply want what the Constitution guarantees - freedom of expression.

As for that other rally on the mall this Saturday? We still don't know what they want.

Author Information: Petula Dvorak is a columnist for The Washington Post's local team.