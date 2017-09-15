Search
    Woman critically injured after being hit by a car while walking on highway

    By Forum News Service Today at 8:27 a.m.

    BEMIDJI--A Redby woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car driven by a Fargo man on Highway 2 west of Bemidji.

    Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened late Thursday around 11:30 p.m. Thirty-seven-year-old Eric Tofte of Fargo was heading east in a Chevy Impala. Twenty-five-year-old Larissa Oakgrove was walking in the right lane when she was hit by Tofte.

    Oakgrove was taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with critical injuries. Authorities say it's unknown if alcohol was involved.

