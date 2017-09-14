The "Zero Abuse Project," funded by a $2 million donation from St. Paul lawyer Jeff Anderson, will teach future attorneys and professionals to respond to child abuse through "trauma-informed care" and training.

The gift was announced by Anderson — a longtime litigator of child sex abuse cases — on Thursday. Anderson is an alumnus of the law school from back when it was known as William Mitchell, before it had merged with Hamline University's law school.

"We believe child abuse can end and the Zero Abuse Project is pivotal to that mission," Anderson said in a prepared statement. "Our law firm is making this commitment in the hopes that people don't need to contact us in the future."

The Zero Abuse Project will include a new child-advocacy law clinic where professionals will focus on efforts such as course teaching and development, public policy change and litigation.

Hamline Mitchell professor Joanna Woolman, director of the school's child-protection program, said the new clinic will expand learning opportunities and coursework for law students.

"We're going to be starting a child-advocacy clinic where they can get real experience working to advocate for children," she said.

The project will also offer nationwide online training and certificates for professionals and child-protection advocates.

"This will jump-start a national training program in that area," said Mark Gordon, Mitchell Hamline law school dean.

The Zero Abuse Project will help attract more law students to Mitchell Hamline, he said.

"I think you find a lot of people who are very moved by the stories they read about child abuse who would really like to be part of a solution," Gordon said. "But the programming just traditionally has not been there at law schools for students who want to develop a career in this area."